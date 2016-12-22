Multimedia campaign against diabetes rolled out in Singapore

SINGAPORE - A campaign against diabetes was rolled out this month by the Government and Singapore Press Holdings' out-of-home media arm SPHMBO.

The exhibition, which aims to convey the "Let's Beat Diabetes" message to Singaporeans, is a collaboration between the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Communications and Information and the Health Promotion Board.

Multimedia "dominos" show how bad habits can eventually lead to diabetes and health complications, SPHMBO said in a press release.

To B.E.A.T diabetes, Singaporeans should Be aware of the risks, Eat right, Adopt an active lifestyle and Take control of their health by getting regular health checks, it said.

Statistics show that Singapore has the second-highest proportion of diabetics among developed nations.

It is estimated that by 2050, as many as a million Singaporeans may suffer from diabetes - that would mean one in six Singaporeans.

The campaign's domino installation runs for eight weeks from Dec 5 to Feb 5, 2017 in Jurong Point, Midpoint Orchard, Big Box, White Sands, Tampines Mall, One KM Mall and more.

Look out for this creative installation while on the go. For more information, visit www.letsbeatdiabetes.sg

Besides the installation, the campaign is also displayed at different venues and platforms in SPHMBO’s suite; from the island-wide indoor network at POSB banks to the large digital screens at HDB Hub and VivoCity.

