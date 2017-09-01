Muis alerts Muslims to larger congregation at mosques today

Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Yaacob Ibrahim in Saudi Arabia with pilgrims from Singapore as they prepare for the wukuf, the most important rite of the haj.
The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) has advised the Muslim community to arrive early at mosques for Hari Raya Haji today.

This is in anticipation of a larger congregation for Friday prayers on the public holiday.

Muis has posted an infographic on its Facebook page (www.facebook.com/MUIS.SG) which lists 19 mosques that have spare capacity.

Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Yaacob Ibrahim meanwhile wished "Selamat Hari Raya Haji to all Muslims and happy holidays to everyone" in a Facebook post yesterday. Dr Yaacob, who is leading Singapore's haj delegation to Saudi Arabia this year, added that the 800 pilgrims from Singapore are safe.

They spent yesterday reflecting and offering prayers and supplications as part of the pilgrimage.

