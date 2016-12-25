Muar bus crash victims buried side by side at Choa Chu Kang cemetery on Sunday afternoon

SINGAPORE - More than 100 relatives of three Singaporean women who died in Saturday morning's bus crash at the North-South Expressway near Muar in Johor gathered at the Choa Chu Kang Muslim cemetery to bid them a final farewell.

Madam Faridah Tamron, 63, and her daughter, Nur Hazimah Mustafa, 21, were laid to rest side by side on Sunday (Dec 25), having been brought back from Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital in Muar in the early hours of the morning.

About 70 of their relatives, including Madam Faridah's son and another daughter, gathered under a scorching sun at around 1pm as final prayers were performed.

Missing from the sombre joint funeral were Madam Faridah's husband Mustafa Yasin, 63, and Ms Nur Hazimah's husband Muhammad Fitri, 23. Both injured in the crash, they are understood to be in hospital in Singapore, having also been transferred from Sultanah Fatimah hospital earlier in the morning.

Shortly after the funerals at about 1.45pm, some 50 relatives of Madam Hamimah Mammu, another Singaporean who perished in the Christmas eve accident arrived at the cemetery.

Madam Hamimah was laid to rest beside Madam Faridah and Ms Nur Hazimah.

Among those present were two of Madam Hamimah's sons, age 21 and 23, who had not been on the bus.

The two had been at the Sultanah Fatimah hospital's mortuary the previous evening.

Madam Hamimah's husband Mohamed Syed, son Muhammad Hilmi, 16, and daughter Alifah, 13, were all injured in the crash. They are also understood to be in hospital here.

The crash cost the lives of 14 people, while 16 were injured. A fourth victim from Singapore who died in the crash is permanent resident Au Poi Kiew, who hailed from Seremban.

The coach bus they were in had departed from JB Sentral in Johor Baru and had been en route to Kuala Lumpur's Bandar Tasik Selatan Integrated Bus Terminal when it fell off the North- South Expressway at Kampung Jayo, Jalan Kangkar-Senangar, Pagoh, near Muar, at about 4am.

The bus driver and his baby daughter died, while his wife was injured.