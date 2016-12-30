MTI announces new STB chairman Chaly Mah Chee Kheong and other board changes

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Friday (Dec 30) announced changes to the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), including the appointment of a new chairman.

Mr Chaly Mah Chee Kheong, former chief executive of Deloitte Asia-Pacific and South-east Asia and former Deloitte Singapore chairman, will take over from Mr Chew Choon Seng as STB chairman from Jan 1 next year (2017), MTI said in a press release.

Mr Mah, who served in Deloitte for more than 38 years, was the vice-chairman of the Deloitte global board of directors.

He is currently the chairman of the Singapore International Chamber of Commerce, the Singapore Accountancy Commission and the National University of Singapore Business School Accounting Advisory Board.

Mr Mah also sits on the board of bodies such as the Singapore Economic Development Board.

His predecessor, Mr Chew, will be stepping down after six years at the helm.

He led initiatives such as strategic partnerships with Changi Airport Group and Singapore Airlines, as well as the Golden Jubilee campaign in 2015 to boost visitor arrivals.

MTI permanent secretary Loh Khum Yean thanked Mr Chew for his contributions. Mr Chew "played a key role in shaping our tourism strategies... and helped make Singapore a choice destination for both leisure and business travellers", he said.

MTI also announced the appointment of new board members with effect from Jan 1.

The new members are Mr Allen Law, chief executive at Park Hotel Group; Ms Joanna Flint, country director at Google Singapore; Mr Mohamad Saiful Saroni, partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP Singapore; and Mr Prasad Menon, former chairman at Vistara Airlines.

Ms Christina Ong, co-chairman and senior partner at Allen & Gledhill LLP, has been reappointed as a board member.

Two board members are stepping down at the end of their term on Dec 31: Ms Deborah Ong, assurance partner and risk and quality partner at PwC Singapore, and East Coast GRC MP Jessica Tan.