New handicap parking lot policy to be flexible, will look at needs beyond mobility aids: MSF

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) has said that it would exercise flexibility in determining whether those with disabilities are entitled to park at accessible lots - whether or not they use aids such as wheelchairs and walking frames.

"Those with medical conditions such as muscular dystrophy, poliomyelitis and cerebral palsy would be considered for eligibility for car park labels based on their condition and needs beyond just the type of mobility aids used," it said on its Facebook page Thursday night.

This was in response to worried reactions from the community over the rules of the Car Park Label Scheme which it announced last week that it is tightening. Under the new criteria which takes effect on Nov 1, only people with disabilities who use wheelchairs, walking frames or lower-limb prostheses would be eligible for the scheme.

People using quadsticks and crutches were previously included.

This dismayed people such as Mr Kalai Vanen, 58, a personal trainer who lost his left leg due to a tumour when he was 22. In a Facebook post on Wednesday night that was widely shared, he lamented that he prefers using elbow crutches but that MSF's new move means that he would have to use a walking frame in order to get the car park label.

"Neither walking aid, would allow me to walk, holding an umbrella if it rains nor would they be of any help if I had to carry a bag or two and having to manoeuvre walking around a parking lot," he said. "As strong as I am, walking is not easy."

On the ministry's latest clarification, he responded: "It's good to know they have done this so the right people who need it can benefit from the labels."

MSF had last Monday said that it is revising the criteria, as the number of car park label holders has risen from 1,273 in 2012 to 1,758 last year. It expects demand to increase further due to an aging population.

But associations for the disabled told The Straits Times that the move sparked anxiety in the community.

President of Handicaps Welfare Association Wan Fook Wing said: "Many people got anxious and wondered if they would be denied a label when they heard the announcement. Some of my clients were upset and asked me what would happen because they really need the lots. I hope the Government will be sympathetic and review applicants on a case-by-case basis, not just with one broad stroke of the pen."

Dr Marissa Medjeral-Mills, executive director at Disabled People's Association, added that there should be more communication with the community, so that people would not panic and would know the rationale behind decisions.

"We received calls from people who were surprised and didn't understand why. There is the perception that they might lose their labels even if they are not going to be affected in reality. It isn't just about tightening regulations, but it should be about better communication and engagement with the disabled community. There should be wider consultation before changes are made so people will feel that their voices are taken into account," she said.

In its Facebook post on Thursday, the ministry said: "We would like to share that the intent of this revision is to ensure accessible lots are available for those who require additional space for alighting and boarding of their vehicles.

"We would like to clarify that with the revisions from 1 November 2017 onwards, car park labels will be issued to those who are medically certified as having physical disabilities and require additional space to board and alight from their vehicles. For example, those using bulky mobility aids such as wheelchairs, walking frames and lower-limb prostheses."