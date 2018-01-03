MSF plans to bring down number of repeat youth offenders

SINGAPORE - The proportion of juveniles who get into trouble with the law again has dropped but it is still too high, said Mr Desmond Lee, the Minister for Social and Family Development (MSF).

To tackle the problem, an inter-ministerial committee will be set up to give greater support to these troubled youngsters as they mend their ways. The committee comprises three ministries: MSF, Education and Home Affairs ministries.

Explaining the move, Mr Lee said that every youth who slips back into crime is one life wasted.

"It's not just numbers, these are lives you are talking about. So we shouldn't rest on our laurels and say, well our recidivism rates is pretty low, so let it be,"he told reporters after a community event on Tuesday (Jan 2) as he mapped out the major plans for his ministry.

His ministry found that among those who had completed rehabilitation in 2011, 16.7 per cent re-offended within three years.

This is a decline from 20.3 per cent among the 2007 cohort that were tracked for three years until 2010.

These were juveniles aged between 7 and below-16.

The slide is due to schools giving better support to help these youths mend their ways, among other reasons, said Mr Lee, who took over the ministry last Septembr (2017) in a surprise move.

Another area he hopes to work on is to boost data sharing and co-ordination between the MSF and other agencies and to streamline processes to better help families in need.

This could ideally lead to shorter waiting time for needy families seeking help from the Government.

Another area to be revamped is the provision of services to better help young offenders and at-risk youths.

It will be centralised, with the appointment of nine youth work organisations to run these services. They will be rolled out in April (2018).