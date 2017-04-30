MP Rahayu gives birth to a boy

Jurong GRC MP Rahayu Mahzam has given birth to her first child, a boy named Muhamad Ayden.

Introducing her son to the world in a Facebook post last Friday, she revealed that she had delivered her baby on April 7.

Ms Rahayu, 36, also posted a photograph of the boy dressed in blue and white, gazing contentedly into the distance.

The first-term MP wrote that Ayden "had an extended stay in the hospital and came home only earlier this week".

In her post, she thanked her family and friends, as well as her colleagues, grassroots leaders and residents, for their prayers and gifts. "Ayden, my husband Imad, and I are lucky to have you in our lives," wrote the family lawyer.

She also thanked the doctors, nurses and staff of KK Women's and Children's Hospital, where she had been warded, and mentioned 20 of them by name.

Many others from departments, including the delivery room, the neonatal intensive care unit and the special care nursery, also helped her husband and her on their journey thus far, she added.

She said: "Our adventures with Ayden have just begun and we are very excited to make more beautiful memories together."

Ms Rahayu had been trying for a child for some time. In October 2015, she told local radio station 938 Live that she and her husband had sought treatment to conceive.

She joins the group of women who became mothers as MPs.

Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC MP Sun Xueling gave birth to her second child, Sophie, in November last year, while MacPherson MP Tin Pei Ling gave birth to her firstborn son in August 2015.

Ms Lee Li Lian of the Workers' Party had her first child in 2014, while Senior Minister of State for Education Sim Ann gave birth to her third child in 2011.