Mouth-watering treats, goodies and discounts at Singapore Coffee Festival

Does the sound of a toasty Tumeric Latte tickle your taste buds? What about a steaming cup of African Red drinking chocolate, or a crunchy granola-topped chia pudding?

These are just some of the mouth-watering treats you can enjoy at next month's Singapore Coffee Festival. The ticketed event, which runs from Aug 3 to 6 at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre, is organised by The Straits Times and presented by DBS Bank.

For every ticket purchased, festival-goers will receive two sampling stickers that they can use to redeem two drinks or snacks at over 30 participating outlets at the festival.

Another perk for ticket holders: They will receive The Singapore Coffee Festival Coffee Card, which gives them exclusive discounts at over 30 participating cafes and food and beverage outlets islandwide until the end of next month.

Regular tickets are priced at $22 per session, and at $18 per session for DBS cardholders and ST subscribers. The first day of the festival has been set aside for trade and media. The remaining days - Aug 4 to 6 - have been divided into two sessions - brunch, from 10am to 3.30pm; and sundown, from 4.30pm to 10pm.

Aside from the sampling stickers and coffee card, all ticket holders will receive a goodie bag containing a 56-page festival guide, a bottle of water from DBS, and a special token from one of the event sponsors, such as a $5 voucher from Oriole Coffee + Bar, a three-month digital subscription to Home & Decor, a 20 per cent discount on entry to the Singapore Zoo or River Safari, a badge from the National Library Board, or a beauty sample from Shiseido.

SINGAPORE COFFEE FESTIVAL

WHERE: Marina Bay Cruise Centre, 61 Marina Coastal Drive WHEN: Aug 3 (for trade and media only, register at www.sgcoffeefestival.com); two public sessions daily from Aug 4 to 6, 10am to 3.30pm and 4.30pm to 10pm ADMISSION: $22, $18 (DBS and POSB cardholders, ST subscribers) INFO: Go to www.sgcoffeefestival.com or e-mail sgcoffeefest@sph.com.sg

This year's festival will bring together around 70 food and beverage vendors. Coffee participants include familiar names such as Common Man Coffee Roasters and Chye Seng Huat Hardware, as well as first-time exhibitors Really Really Fresh Coffee and 1degreec Cold Brew Coffee.

Food vendors include choux pastry shop Ollella from Petain Road, Butterknife Folk patisserie from River Valley Road, and The Refinery restaurant-bar from King George's Avenue.

The festival will also feature coffee-related workshops, and talks hosted by ST journalists on topics such as opening a cafe and sustainability. The Straits Times Life editor Tan Hsueh Yun will host Posh Nosh By Hsueh: An Omakase Experience, consisting of an eight-course meal menu that she curated. She will host four sessions: two each on Aug 5 and 6, at noon and 5pm.

The festival will also host the annual Singapore AeroPress Championships for the first time. Competitors will prepare coffee with an AeroPress, a special coffee-making device that functions as a plunger. The person who emerges with the best-tasting coffee will win a trip to Seoul to compete in the World AeroPress Championships in November.

Home-grown musicians Inch Chua and Tim De Cotta, and indie rock group StopGap, will provide live entertainment on Saturday and Sunday evenings at Sunset Wharf, a scenic spot at the cruise centre with a waterfront view.

Other activities include leather- crafting and fragrance-making workshops, story-telling sessions, and a Hatha yoga workshop.

This year's festival venue is double the size of the F1 Pit Building, where it was held last year.

The Marina Bay Cruise Centre is a two-minute walk from the Marina South Pier MRT station. There is a sheltered walkway linking the MRT station and the cruise centre.

Said Straits Times editor Warren Fernandez: "The response to last year's inaugural festival was great. This year's event will be bigger and better. There will be plenty of coffee to sample, as well as great food, music, talks, shopping, and even fireworks, to make it a great day out for all. Do join us."