Mould found on pieces of London Choco Roll cream cake, voluntary recall under way

SINGAPORE - Due to an alleged sealing defect during production, mould has been found on some pieces of London Choco Roll's double choco milk cream cake.

The Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) received feedback, and found the cause after investigating it together with the importer, Brilliant Marketing.

It said in a statement issued on Wednesday (Aug 30) that the importer has voluntarily recalled specific batches of the cream cake a precautionary measure.

These batches are the 28 packets of 20g packs expiring on Aug 29, 2018, and the six packets of 20g packs expiring on Sept 1, 2018. The confection is produced in Malaysia.

"Consumers who have purchased the affected products are advised not to consume it," said the AVA.

Consumers can contact the distributor for an exchange or refund through e-mail at sales@brilliant-marketing.com or by calling 66945879.