Motorcyclist taken to hospital after 3-vehicle accident on PIE

SINGAPORE - A 47-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital after an accident involving a taxi, a van and his motorcycle on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Wednesday morning (April 4).

The accident occurred on the PIE, towards Tuas, at around 7.10am, the police said.

In a video posted on citizen journalism site Stomp, the motorcycle can be seen behind a taxi in a line of vehicles on the leftmost lane.

Dashcam footage shows a van approaching the line of vehicles, before crashing into the back of the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, who is dressed in military uniform, is thrown onto the road along with his motorcycle. He lies there, unmoving, before a man approaches him to help.

The police said the motorcyclist was taken conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. The Straits Times understands he suffered abrasions and was not in critical condition.

Police investigations are ongoing.