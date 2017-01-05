Motorcyclist stops along road in Admiralty to save injured bird

SINGAPORE - Sometimes angels are not the ones that come with wings, but instead it is the winged creature that needs some saving grace.

This was certainly the case in Admiralty on Wednesday (Jan 4), when a motorcyclist riding on the right-most lane of Woodlands Avenue 7, stopped his vehicle to save a bird on the road.

According to Hu Tianfa, who captured the video on his car's dashcam before it was uploaded to road safety Facebook group Beh Chia Lor, there were two birds on the road and one was badly injured.

The incident, which happened at about 11.15am near Admiralty MRT, saw the motorcyclist, who was wearing a yellow and red top with a white helmet, come to a stop in the middle of the lane, as a car could be heard honking in the background.

He calmly picked the bird up and moved it into the bushes on the centre divider, before hopping back on his bike and moving off, with a courteous gesture to the vehicles behind him.

Mr Hu wrote on the Beh Chia Lor post that he switched on his hazard lights to alert oncoming cars to stop or change lanes. He also commended the motorcyclist's effort, saying: "Thanks for saving the bird, I could have crushed it!"

Netizens were full of respect and praise for the rider, who remains unidentified, for his good deed of saving the bird's life.

The video has so far been viewed about 41,000 times in 18 hours.

In September last year, a tortoise found itself in the middle of a three-lane road at Seletar Dam. A driver exited his car in the rain, and moved the animal onto the pavement where it would not be run over.