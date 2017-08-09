Motorcyclist run over by car after his vehicle hits plank on PIE

A motorcyclist was killed in an accident on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) yesterday morning, just 12 hours after another fatal accident also involving a biker.

Yesterday's accident happened after the Dunearn exit on the PIE. A police spokesman told The Straits Times that they were alerted to the accident involving a car and a motorcycle along PIE towards Changi Airport at 7.21am.

The 31-year-old male motorcyclist was found lying motionless and pronounced dead by Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedics at the scene. The Straits Times understands that he was riding along the expressway when his vehicle hit a wooden plank on the road.

The impact caused him to be flung to the opposite side of the road, where he was run over by an oncoming car.

Videos posted on social media showed a blue tent at the scene, along with emergency vehicles. Police investigations are still ongoing.

The accident caused traffic congestion on the PIE in both directions - heading towards Changi Airport as well as Tuas. The Land Transport Authority, in a series of tweets, told motorists to avoid various lanes on the PIE due to the accident, warning of congestion stretching back to Bukit Batok East Avenue 3.

Shortly after noon, the Singapore Police Force posted on its Facebook page that the congestion in both directions of the expressway had cleared.

The other fatal accident involved 30-year-old motorcyclist Muhammad Khairman Mohamed Sabari. He was hit by a car which had mounted a divider before crashing into two motorcyclists near the junction of Woodlands Avenue 12 and Woodlands Avenue 1 on Monday evening. The other biker involved was injured.

Last year, 62 motorcyclists and pillion riders died in road traffic accidents here.