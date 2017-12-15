Motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run accident in Ang Mo Kio

SINGAPORE - A 30-year-old motorcyclist was injured in a hit-and-run accident at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 and the Central Expressway (CTE) on Wednesday evening (Dec 13).

The police said that it was alerted to the accident involving a motorcycle and an unknown car at around 8.50pm, and investigations are ongoing. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that the man was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Speaking to The Straits Times on Friday, Ms Gerhardine Foo, wife of the motorcyclist Jonathan Choy, said that her husband is currently in the high dependency ward but "doing fine".

He had suffered fractures to his left collar bone, head and left knee, a tear in his spleen, and cuts to his face, she said.

In an in-car camera video footage uploaded on the Roads.sg Facebook page on Thursday night, Mr Choy can be seen riding a bike before he suddenly skids on the road and hits the rear side of a silver car. The impact results in the motorcycle being flung some distance away, while the silver car turns slightly, before driving away.

A man and a woman from another vehicle can be seen rushing towards the fallen motorcylist.

Mr Choy's brother-in-law, Mr Gerrad Foo, thanked the passers-by in a Facebook comment on Friday and said that Mr Choy "is now walking the long road to recovery".

Ms Foo, 34, who is currently studying at a seminary, said that she learnt about her husband's accident through a phone call from a passer-by.

This was after Mr Choy, a church worker, had left her parents' home in Ang Mo Kio to meet a friend in Serangoon.

She rushed down to scene, which was about 10-minutes away, to see paramedics tending to her husband.

"There was quite a bit of blood, but he was conscious, and I was grateful for that," she said.

Her husband has been riding for about two years, she added, but this is the first time he was involved in an accident.

The couple have been married for about a year.

He was initially in state of shock and could not recall what had happened, but he has since regained his memory of the accident and could talk about it with family members, she said.

Ms Foo told ST that it was heartwrenching for her to watch the video.

"It looked like his head hit the car, so thank God he invested in a good helmet. If he didn't, his injuries could have been more serious," she added.

Of the driver of the car, she said: "I'm not angry ... I'm mainly just glad that my husband is okay. When you ride, every day is a gamble."