Motorcyclist injured after colliding with car switching lanes on PIE

SINGAPORE - A motorcyclist was injured when he collided with a car attempting to switch lanes on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Tuesday (Aug 15) morning.

The impact sent him crashing into the roadside barrier, as seen in a video posted by Beh Chia Lor - Singapore Road on Tuesday night.

The video has racked up nearly 1,000 shares and more than 60,000 views, with netizens commenting on the post split over which party was at fault.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force spokesman said the motorcyclist was sent to Tan Tock Seng Hospital for treatment. The Straits Times understands that he was conscious when the ambulance arrived at the scene.

The accident happened along the PIE towards Tuas, near the Toa Payoh exit, at about 7.30am.

The Straits Times has contacted the police for more information.