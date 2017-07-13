Motorcyclist injured after colliding with car at Woodlands junction

SINGAPORE - A 27-year-old motorcyclist was injured after he collided with a car at a traffic junction in Woodlands on Wednesday (July 12).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted at 7.05pm to the accident at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 4 and Woodlands Drive 50, and dispatched an ambulance to the scene.

He was taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital with minor injuries, SCDF added.

The accident was captured by a vehicle's dashboard camera and the footage posted on Beh Chia Lor's Facebook page on Thursday morning.

In the video, a white car is seen turning right at the junction. The traffic lights were green.

The motorcycle, which was travelling straight and had the right of way, skidded about 10m before crashing into the car.

Police investigations are ongoing.