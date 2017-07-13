Motorcyclist injured after colliding with car at Woodlands junction

The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries after colliding with the car at a Woodlands junction.
The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries after colliding with the car at a Woodlands junction. PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM FACEBOOK VIDEO
Published
Jul 13, 2017, 11:50 am SGT

SINGAPORE - A 27-year-old motorcyclist was injured after he collided with a car at a traffic junction in Woodlands on Wednesday (July 12).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted at 7.05pm to the accident at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 4 and Woodlands Drive 50, and dispatched an ambulance to the scene.

He was taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital with minor injuries, SCDF added.

The accident was captured by a vehicle's dashboard camera and the footage posted on Beh Chia Lor's Facebook page on Thursday morning.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

In the video, a white car is seen turning right at the junction. The traffic lights were green.

The motorcycle, which was travelling straight and had the right of way, skidded about 10m before crashing into the car.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

The haze fight: A new lease of life for affected people
Why your child is constantly falling sick
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice