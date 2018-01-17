Motorcyclist hit by car on AYE, taken to hospital

SINGAPORE - A motorcyclist was hurt in an accident on the Ayer Rajah Expressway, towards Tuas, on Sunday (Jan 14).

The police were alerted to an accident involving a motorcycle and car at around 7am.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said a person was taken conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

A video provided by Roads.Sg shows the car speeding on the leftmost lane before knocking into the motorcyclist from behind.

The motorcyclist is understood to have suffered abrasions on the right leg.

Investigations are ongoing.