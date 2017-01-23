Motorcyclist braves pouring rain to push aside barricades and clear road at Shenton Way

SINGAPORE - A motorist was filmed pushing aside traffic barricades to clear the road at Shenton Way amid a heavy downpour on Monday (Jan 23) morning.

His civic-mindedness was praised by a contributor to citizen journalism website Stomp, who speculated that the barricades could have been blown out of their positions by strong winds.

The incident took place near OUE Downtown.

"Good Samaritan on the move despite the heavy rain to avoid the road jam," wrote the contributor of the heartwarming act.

Many areas of Singapore experienced rainy weather on Monday morning, with two areas in Tanjong Pagar hit by flash floods.

National water agency PUB also warned of several high flood risk areas in various parts of the island.

The National Environment Agency said in an update at 11.50am that "overcast skies with periods of moderate to heavy showers, at times with thunder", are expected to persist throughout the day due to a Northeast Monsoon surge.