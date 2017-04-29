Motorcyclist and pillion rider severely injured after colliding with bus near Tuas Checkpoint

SINGAPORE - A motorcyclist suffered spinal injuries and his pillion rider received multiple fractures after an accident with a bus near the Tuas Checkpoint on Friday (April 28) night.

A photo circulating online shows the 32-year-old man and 31-year-old woman on the road.

A Lapan Lapan Travel bus is shown with severe dents in its rear.

The police told The Straits Times on Saturday (April 29) that they were alerted to the accident along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) towards Tuas at 10.07pm on Friday.



A motorcyclist and his pillion rider were taken to hospital after an accident with a Malaysian bus on Friday night. PHOTO: WHATSAPP



"The 32-year-old male motorcyclist and 31-year-old female pillion rider were taken conscious to the National University Hospital," said the police.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told ST that it dispatched two ambulances for the man, who had spinal injuries, and the woman, who had multiple fractures.

Police investigations are ongoing.

ST has contacted travel agent Lapan Lapan for more information.

Additional reporting by Ariffin Jamar and Zaihan Yusof