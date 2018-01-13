Motorcyclist, 39, hurt in accident with trailer at Sembawang Road junction

SINGAPORE - A 39-year-old motorcyclist was hurt after he was hit by a trailer at the junction of Sembawang Road and Yishun Avenue 1 on Friday morning (Jan 12).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that it responded to a call for ambulance assistance at 9.55am and the man was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

He was conveyed in a conscious state, said the police, who were alerted to the accident at about 10am.

In a 2-min video shared on Facebook page Roads.sg, the motorcyclist is first seen waiting in front of the trailer at the traffic light in the rain.

Several motorists are heard blaring their horns repeatedly to alert the trailer driver.

However, the trailer moved off soon after and crashed into the rear of the motorcycle, knocking the motorcyclist off his vehicle.

A few moments later, the trailer driver could be seen alighting from his vehicle to check on the situation.

Police investigations are ongoing.