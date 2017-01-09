Morning Minutes: What will make headlines, Jan 9, 2016

Good morning! Morning Minutes is a round-up of stories that will break on Monday (Jan 9) and which we think you'd be interested in.

Parliament to discuss seizure of SAF vehicles, introduce new Bills

The seizure of Singapore's military vehicles, held in Hong Kong since Nov 23, will top the agenda at this year's first Parliament session. MPs have filed questions about the Singapore Armed Forces' Terrex infantry carriers, which were seized by Hong Kong Customs when they were in transit on their way back from a military exercise in Taiwan.

Another topic that will get an airing during question time is Singapore's response to the plight of Rohingya Muslims fleeing the military crackdown in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

The House will also introduce several new Bills, among them the Presidential Elections (Amendment) Bill. It will legislate the date for presidential elections to be reserved, following constitutional changes to ensure that people of minority groups are elected from time to time. - PEARL LEE

SUTD, health alliance extending partnership









Singapore University of Technology and Design will sign a memorandum of understanding today (Jan 9) to extend its partnership with Eastern Health Alliance for another five years.PHOTO: ST FILE

Eastern Health Alliance and the Singapore University of Technology and Design are extending their partnership for another five years, and will have an MOU signing ceremony today (Jan 9). The aim is to develop solutions for better healthcare delivery, nurture future healthcare engineers and cultivate healthcare innovation in Singapore. - JALELAH ABU BAKER

Rolf Harris goes on trial for assault









Australian entertainer Rolf Harris will go on trial today (Jan 9) for alleged assaults against minors. PHOTO: ST FILE

Australia-born entertainer Rolf Harris, 86, a fixture on British television for six decades, will go on trial in London today (Jan 9) for alleged assaults against minors. The case will focus on alleged incidents between 1971 and 2004, amounting to seven counts of indecent assault and one of sexual assault.

US to release labour market index









An employee welding pipe at Pioneer Pipe in Marietta, Ohio. PHOTO: AFP

The United States will report its latest Labour Market Conditions Index, an experimental indicator compiled by the US Federal Reserve to track labour market activity. The index has been on the rise in recent months, signalling robust economic growth. If it continues to show positive momentum this month, analysts will likely read it as another sign signal of support for the Fed’s plan to raise interest rates several times this year.