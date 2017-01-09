Morning Minutes: What will make headlines, Jan 9, 2016

Good morning! Morning Minutes is a round-up of stories that will break on Monday (Jan 9) and which we think you'd be interested in.
It appears on weekdays, available by 7am.
Parliament to discuss seizure of SAF vehicles, introduce new Bills
The seizure of Singapore's military vehicles, held in Hong Kong since Nov 23, will top the agenda at this year's first Parliament session. MPs have filed questions about the Singapore Armed Forces' Terrex infantry carriers, which were seized by Hong Kong Customs when they were in transit on their way back from a military exercise in Taiwan.
Another topic that will get an airing during question time is Singapore's response to the plight of Rohingya Muslims fleeing the military crackdown in Myanmar's Rakhine state.
The House will also introduce several new Bills, among them the Presidential Elections (Amendment) Bill. It will legislate the date for presidential elections to be reserved, following constitutional changes to ensure that people of minority groups are elected from time to time. - PEARL LEE
SUTD, health alliance extending partnership
Eastern Health Alliance and the Singapore University of Technology and Design are extending their partnership for another five years, and will have an MOU signing ceremony today (Jan 9). The aim is to develop solutions for better healthcare delivery, nurture future healthcare engineers and cultivate healthcare innovation in Singapore. - JALELAH ABU BAKER
Rolf Harris goes on trial for assault
Australia-born entertainer Rolf Harris, 86, a fixture on British television for six decades, will go on trial in London today (Jan 9) for alleged assaults against minors. The case will focus on alleged incidents between 1971 and 2004, amounting to seven counts of indecent assault and one of sexual assault.