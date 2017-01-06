Morning Minutes: What will make headlines, Jan 6, 2016

Good morning! Morning Minutes is a round-up of stories that will break on Friday (Jan 6) and which we think you'd be interested in.

It appears on weekdays, available by 7am.

Seminar on prospects in property sector

A seminar that delves into the challenges and opportunities in the property sector and built environment will take place on Friday (Jan 6). This is against a backdrop of uncertainty and economic slowdown globally.

Property analysts, economists and government representatives are expected to speak at the Built Environment and Property Prospects Seminar, organised by the Building & Construction Authority and the Real Estate Developers’ Association of Singapore.

US Congress to receive Electoral College vote tallies



The swearing of the 115th US Congress in Washington on Jan 3, 2017. PHOTO: NYT



The US Congress formally receives the Electoral College vote tallies today confirming the election of Mr Donald Trump as US president.

Mr Trump won the White House after securing 306 of the 538 electoral college votes at stake in the November poll.

US job data for December out today



The US will release its job data for December today. PHOTO: AFP/GETTY IMAGES



The United States will release non-farm payrolls for December today. The key barometer is used by the US Federal Reserve policy-setting committee to determine the next interest rate hike.

The committee has indicated that a tighter labour market would signal a faster rate of hikes. The US job market had improved in November by 178,000.

