Morning Minutes: What will make headlines, Jan 4, 2016

SME proposals for Budget 2017

The SME Committee, led by the Singapore Business Federation, will hold a media conference this morning to unveil its recommendations for the Singapore Budget in support of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

It will focus on two areas: creating a third growth engine, apart from multinational companies and government-linked firms, and offering broad-based support for SMEs to navigate the economic slowdown and restructuring

Coffee, burgers and kindness rolling up



The Kindness On-The-Go truck will be out and about in Collyer Quay today, and is an initiative launched by the Singapore Kindness Movement. PHOTO: ST FILE



A food truck with a cause will be out in the business district starting today (Jan 4) at Collyer Quay. The Kindness On-The-Go truck serves artisan coffee and burgers, with the proceeds going towards buying warm meals for migrant workers during Chinese New Year.

The initiative was launched by the Singapore Kindness Movement.

US President Obama meeting with congressional Democrats to discuss Obamacare



President Obama will meet congressional Democrats today to discuss strategies for fending off Republican attacks on Obamacare. PHOTO: AFP



US President Barack Obama is scheduled to meet congressional Democrats today (Jan 4) to discuss strategies for fending off Republican attacks on Obamacare.

The meeting comes a day after the Republican-led Congress begins a new session where it will start laying plans for enacting President-elect Donald Trump’s agenda of tax cuts, the repeal of Obamacare and the rollback of financial and environmental regulations.