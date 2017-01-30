Morning Minutes: What will make headlines, Jan 30, 2017

Good morning! Morning Minutes is a round-up of stories that will break on Monday (Jan 30) and which we think you'd be interested in.

It appears on weekdays, available by 7am.

$110m Chinese cultural centre opens

The new $110-million, 11-storey Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre in Shenton Way opens by hosting the community’s largest Chinese New Year gathering this morning.

Home Affairs and Law Minister K, Shanmugam leads the list of more than 10 other ministers, ministers of state, parliamentary secretaries and MPs who include Health Minister Gan Kim Yong and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Chan Chun Sing , Education Ministers Ng Chee Meng and Ong Ye Kung, and Senior Ministers of State Josephine Teo and Sim Ann, along with more than 800 community leaders, government officials and representatives from all sectors of society, will gather in the multi-purpose hall on level 7 of the centre building for the event.

Jordanian King to visit the US



Jordan's King Abdullah will make a working visit to the United States today (Jan 30). PHOTO: AFP



Jordan's King Abdullah will make a working visit to the United States today (Jan 30), becoming the first Arab leader to hold talks with the new Trump administration.

The Jordanian embassy in Washington, which announced the visit on Thursday, said King Abdullah would meet with President Donald Trump's administration, but did not state whether a meeting between the King and Mr Trump had been planned.

King Abdullah's US visit will take place days after Mr Trump signed an executive order on Friday to suspend refugee arrivals and bar visas for travellers from seven Muslim countries, sparking concern from many foreign leaders and a legal challenge in the US. Jordan is not on the list of seven Muslim-majority countries affected by the visa ban.

Investors eye Fed, BOJ rate moves



The Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo. PHOTO: AFP



Many regional bourses will take a festive break early this week but investors will be watching two interest-rate decisions. The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is set to keep rates steady at just below zero on Tuesday. Early on Thursday Singapore time, the US Federal Reserve is also expected to keep its rate unchanged, but attention will focus on any comments the Fed may give on rate rises ahead and the bumpy Trump presidency so far .