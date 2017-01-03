Morning Minutes: What will make headlines, Jan 3, 2016

Good morning! Morning Minutes is a round-up of stories that will break on Monday (Jan 3) and which we think you'd be interested in.

First COE open bidding exercise for 2017

January’s first open bidding exercise for Certificates of Entitlement (COEs) will start at 12pm today (Jan 3). The tender will close on Thursday at 4pm and the results announced after that. The total COE quota available for the tender is 4,089.

Former Hong Kong chief executive to go on trial

Former Hong Kong chief executive Donald Tsang goes on trial for corruption today (Jan 3). Tsang, who ended his term in disgrace after accepting favours from tycoons, faces two counts of misconduct in public office, AFP previously reported. He is the highest-ranking Hong Kong official to face a corruption trial. The charges relate to Tsang's failure to disclose his plans to lease a luxury flat in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen which was owned by a major investor in a broadcaster seeking a licence from the Hong Kong government.

People along the Marina Bay Waterfront Promenade with the skyline of Singapore Central Business District (CBD) in the background. PHOTO: ST FILE

The Ministry of Trade and Industry will release this morning (Jan 3) the advance estimates on the Singapore economy for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2016. In his New Year message, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that the economy is expected to have grown by more than 1 per cent last year, lower than initial forecasts.