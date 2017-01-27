Morning Minutes: What will make headlines, Jan 27, 2017

Good morning! Morning Minutes is a round-up of stories that will break on Friday (Jan 27) and which we think you'd be interested in.

It appears on weekdays, available by 7am.

Singapore ushers in the Year of the Rooster

There will be fireworks and firecrackers galore at Chinatown tonight (Jan 27), as the crowds ring in Year of the Rooster at the Chinatown Chinese New Year Countdown Party. The event is among a myriad of celebrations islandwide which will include interactive games, acrobatic acts, song and dance performances. - TOH WEN LI

Public debate between Jakarta's gubernatorial candidates



Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (second from right) and his deputy Djarot Saiful Hidayat listen to a question from candidate Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono and his deputy Sylviana Murni during a televised debate in Jakarta on Jan 13, 2017 PHOTO: REUTERS



The Jakarta General Elections Commission (KPU Jakarta) is hosting today (Jan 27) the second public debate between candidates for the city's gubernatorial elections, and it will raise bureaucratic and spatial planning issues. The commission’s head told The Jakarta Post that the candidates – including incumbent governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama – failed to convey comprehensive solutions to the city’s woes during the first debate on Jan 13. The election is on Feb 15.

US domestic product figures out today



New York City's Upper West Side and the George Washington Bridge are seen from the Top of the Rock observation deck. PHOTO: AFP



The US economy probably finished the Obama era with growth at near 2 per cent, with consumer spending in the driver’s seat and a little help from business investment or trade. Economists expect gross domestic product data, to be announced today (Jan 27), to show annualised growth of 2.2 per cent in the October to December period.