Morning Minutes: What will make headlines, Jan 25, 2017

National School Games

The National School Games kicks off on Wednesday (Jan 25) with an opening series at the OCBC Arena at the Sports Hub. The annual event will see students competing in inter-school games.

This year, students from primary schools to junior colleges and centralised institutes will be participating across 29 sports from till Aug 30.

Three candidates for WHO chief



China's Margaret Chan, General Director of the World Health Organization (WHO), will step down as this year after 10 years of service. PHOTO: EPA



The World Health Organisation (WHO) will announce in Geneva on Wednesday (Jan 25) the three candidates seeking to be the body's next leader.

Six candidates fielded from different countries are in the running to succeed former Hong Kong health official Margaret Chan when she steps down as WHO director-general this year after 10 years of service.

Japan's trade figures to be released



A pedestrian walks past an electric quotation board flashing numbers of the Nikkei key index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo on Jan 24, 2017. PHOTO: AFP



Japan will release trade figures for December on Wednesday (Jan 25). The world’s third-largest economy had recorded a 153 billion yen (S$1.9 billion) trade surplus in November from a year earlier.

Experts expect that figure to be around 150 billion yen for December. Some economists have expressed concerns about the export-focused economy’s outlook, as US President Donald Trump threatens to adopt protectionist trade policies.

South Korea's growth data to be released



South Korean dealers work in front of monitors at the KEB Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Jan 11, 2017. PHOTO: EPA



South Korea’s economy is expected to grow at its slowest rate in two years in the final quarter of 2016, as weak consumption and investment dragged on economic recovery.

The economy was expected to have expanded 0.3 per cent in sequential terms, compared to a 0.6 per cent rise in the third quarter. The growth data is set to be released on Wednesday (Jan 25).