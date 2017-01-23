Morning Minutes: What will make headlines, Jan 23, 2017

Good morning! Morning Minutes is a round-up of stories that will break on Monday (Jan 23) and which we think you'd be interested in.

It appears on weekdays, available by 7am.

Imagining Singapore in the year 2065

The Institute of Policy Studies is holding its Singapore Perspectives conference today (Jan 23). The event, with the theme “What If?”, looks at alternative scenarios for Singapore in the year 2065. There will be four panel sessions, including one on this topic: What if Singapore becomes a two- or multi-party system?

Candidates for WHO Director-General to be announced this week



Dr Margaret Chan will be stepping down as Director-General of the World Health Organisation this year. PHOTO: AFP



The World Health Organisation (WHO) executive starts grilling the six candidates seeking to be the body’s next leader, succeeding Dr Margaret Chan who is stepping down after 10 years at the helm. The list of candidates will be whittled down to three and announced on Wednesday (Jan 25), before the World Health Assembly - WHO's decision-making body - makes the final decision at its annual meeting in May.

The new Director-General, who will take office at the end of June, will be responsible for everything from responding to epidemics such as Ebola and Zika to setting up preventive measures meant to keep the world healthy.

Eventful week for investors



Traders gather on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan on Jan 20, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS



Stock market investors will have plenty to mull over this week. Apart from early moves by US President Donald Trump, who has already set a trade protectionist tone, inflation and industrial production data will be out in Singapore along with economic growth data in the United States and Britain.

A slew of corporate financial results here will include those for Keppel Corp and telco M1.