Morning Minutes: What will make headlines, Jan 20, 2017

Good morning! Morning Minutes is a round-up of stories that will break on Friday (Jan 20) and which we think you'd be interested in.

It appears on weekdays, available by 7am.

Former Thai prime minister Yingluck to go on trial

The trial of Thailand's ousted prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra on charges of negligence over a rice subsidy scheme is due to resume today (Jan 20).

The policy paid farmers well above market rates for their grain but cost billions of dollars in losses to state coffers..

Yingluck, whose government was overthrown in a May 2014 military coup, denies wrongdoing but faces up to a decade in jail if found guilty.

World’s largest game creation event



Republic Polytechnic will host the Singapore teams competing in Global Game Jam. PHOTO: ST FILE



Republic Polytechnic will be hosting the Singapore teams competing in Global Game Jam, the world’s largest game jam event, where students, enthusiasts and professionals will compete in designing and developing as many playable games as they can.

China economic report out today



Two women wearing masks walk along a street after shopping in Beijing. PHOTO: AFP



China is expected to report that its economy likely grew by a steady 6.7 per cent last year, supported by higher government spending and record bank lending, economists say. The data to be released by the world’s second-largest economy today (Jan 20) comes on the heels of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s defence of free trade at the World Economic Forum on Tuesday. He also said China’s economy had entered a “new normal” driven by household consumption.