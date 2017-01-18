Morning Minutes: What will make headlines, Jan 18, 2017

Good morning! Morning Minutes is a round-up of stories that will break on Wednesday (Jan 18) and which we think you'd be interested in.

It appears on weekdays, available by 7am.

Asean tourism ministers meeting

At a time when Asians are travelling more than ever, tourism ministers from the region are converging on Singapore on Wednesday (Jan 18) to discuss how best to position South-east Asia as an integrated destination.

The Asean Tourism Forum is taking place here on the 50th anniversary of the founding of the regional grouping. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is the guest of honour.

HK leader to deliver final policy address









Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying holds a press conference in Hong Kong on Dec 9, 2016. PHOTO: AFP

Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun Ying delivers his annual policy address to the Legislative Council on Wednesday (Jan 18).

This will be his last policy address as Chief Executive of Hong Kong, following his surprise decision not to seek a second term in office. Mr Leung has indicated that the government’s annual work plan for this year will include mid- and long-term policies critical to Hong Kong’s social and economic development.

Malaysia's consumer price data out









a general view of the Bank Negara Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. PHOTO: REUTERS

Malaysia will release its consumer price index for the month of December on Wednesday (Jan 18). Analysts expect the index to have risen 1.9 per cent year on year, up from November’s pace of 1.8 per cent.

The uptick is expected due to higher food and household expenses. Annual inflation reached a seven-year peak of 4.2 per cent in February last year, but then moderated as the effects of a goods and services tax imposed in April 2015 faded.