Morning Minutes: What will make headlines, Jan 17, 2017

Awards for healthcare workers

Awards will be given out today (Jan 17) to nearly 4,000 healthcare workers who have delivered quality care and excellent patient service. Organised by the SingHealth cluster, the awards will be given out by Minister of State for Health Chee Hong Tat. They also recognise team efforts to improve patient safety, experience and outcomes.

British PM Theresa May on her Brexit plans



British Prime Minister Theresa May will deliver a speech today (Jan 17), setting out her plans for Britain’s exit from the European Union. PHOTO: REUTERS



British Prime Minister Theresa May will deliver a much-anticipated speech today (Jan 17), setting out her plans for Britain’s exit from the European Union. She has been under pressure to provide details of her Brexit policy. Media reports suggest Mrs May is pushing for a “hard Brexit”, and is expected to state that Britain will seek to quit the EU’s single market and customs union to regain control of Britain’s borders and laws.

Singapore export figures out today



A view of Port of Singapore Authority (PSA), taken from Kim Tian Road. PHOTO: ST FILE



Singapore’s export numbers for last month will be released today (Jan 17). Analysts are expecting a strong single-digit rise in non-oil domestic exports, albeit at a more moderate pace, compared with November’s 11.5 per cent surge.

Britain to release inflation figures



Shoppers carry their purchases in shopping bags as they walk along Oxford Street, in central London on Dec 17, 2016. PHOTO: AFP



Britain will release its inflation figures for December today (Jan 17), amid a weakening pound sterling threatening to further push up prices in the coming months. The currency fell ahead of prime minister Theresa May's speech today which is expected to signal a clean break from the European Union's common market. Inflation had risen 1.2 per cent in November compared to 0.9 per cent in October - the highest since 2014 - boosted by rising cost of clothing, footwear, recreation and furnishings.