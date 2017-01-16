Morning Minutes: What will make headlines, Jan 16, 2017

Good morning! Morning Minutes is a round-up of stories that will break on Monday (Jan 16) and which we think you'd be interested in.

It appears on weekdays, available by 7am.

New attorney-general to be sworn in

Singapore’s new attorney-general Lucien Wong, 63, will be sworn in today (Jan 16), in a ceremony officiated by President Tony Tan Keng Yam. He will also be sworn in as a member of the Presidential Council for Minority Rights.

Mr Wong, a top corporate lawyer, succeeds Mr V.K. Rajah.

Japanese PM Abe to meet Vietnamese leaders



Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to meet his Vietnames counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc as well as President Tran Dai Quang today (Jan 16). PHOTO: AFP



Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives in Vietnam today (Jan 16) on the last leg of a four-nation visit of South-east Asia and Australia focused on strengthening security cooperation and trade.

Mr Abe, who last visited Vietnam in 2013, is scheduled to meet his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc as well as President Tran Dai Quang. He is likely to offer patrol vessels to help Vietnam strengthen its maritime patrol capabilities amid China’s rising assertiveness in the disputed South China Sea.

Samsung heir may be arrested over alleged bribery



Lee Jae Yong, Vice Chairman of Samsung (centre), arrives for questioning at the office of the Independent Counsel in Seoul on Jan 12, 2017. PHOTO: EPA/GETTY IMAGES



South Korean prosecutors investigating an influence-peddling scandal that led to President Park Geun Hye's impeachment said they would decide today (Jan 16) whether to arrest the heir to the giant Samsung group over alleged bribery.

Mr Lee Jae Yong, the son of Samsung Group chairman Lee Kun Hee, is accused of funneling large sums of money to Ms Park's confidante, Choi Soon Sil, in return for favourable decisions.