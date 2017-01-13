Morning Minutes: What will make headlines, Jan 13, 2017

Good morning! Morning Minutes is a round-up of stories that will break on Friday (Jan 13) and which we think you'd be interested in.

It appears on weekdays, available by 7am.

Treat for home-care patients, families

A group of patients from the Home Nursing Foundation, as well as their families and caregivers, will enjoy a treat today (Jan 13), sponsored by tenants of shopping mall Paragon. They will go for a beauty makeover, followed by a high-tea spread at a Chinese restaurant.

The Home Nursing Foundation is a charity that provides services such as home care, serving an average of about 5,000 patients.

Launch of audit committee guide today



More than 500 directors of listed companies will attend today’s annual Audit Committee Seminar. PHOTO: ST FILE



More than 500 directors of listed companies will attend today’s annual Audit Committee Seminar, jointly organised by the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, the Singapore Exchange and the Singapore Institute of Directors.

The new Audit Committee Guide will be launched. The guide aims to help audit committees execute their roles as gatekeepers of a company’s financial trust and integrity more effectively.

South Korea and China to hold trade talks



South Korean opposition lawmaker Song Young Gil (left) meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on Jan 4, 2017, to discuss the planned deployment of an advanced US anti-missile system in South Korea. PHOTO: EPA



South Korea and China will hold talks on a free trade agreement today. Seoul is set to complain about indirect actions perceived to have been taken by Beijing in retaliation for a South Korean decision to deploy a US anti-missile system.

China recently rejected applications by South Korean carriers to add charter flights between the two countries. Some say this was related to Beijing’s concerns that the missile system’s radar could penetrate its territory.