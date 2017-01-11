Morning Minutes: What will make headlines, Jan 11, 2017

Good morning! Morning Minutes is a round-up of stories that will break on Wednesday (Jan 11) and which we think you'd be interested in.

GCE O-level results out today

Results of the 2016 Singapore-Cambridge General Certificate of Education Ordinary Levels (GCE O-level) examination will be released today (Jan 11). Students may collect their results from their schools at 2pm. Private candidates will be notified of their results by post.

ISCA pre-Budget roundtable



ISCA is organising a roundtable today, ahead of the Singapore Budget 2017 debate. PHOTO: ST FILE



Ahead of the Singapore Budget 2017 debate, the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) is organising a roundtable today. Centred on the theme “advancing our future: adapt, innovate, change”, the discussion will focus on pressing issues facing local businesses, internationalisation, and jobs and skills for the future.

Obama’s final speech as President



US President Barack Obama will make the final speech of his presidency today (10am Singapore time) in Chicago. PHOTO: EPA



United States President Barack Obama will make the final speech of his presidency on Wednesday (Jan 11) at 10am Singapore time in Chicago, not far from where he accepted the top job in the country eight years ago.

It will be his last trip aboard the presidential aircraft, Air Force One, to his adoptive home town, where he is expected to address a sell-out crowd of diehard fans alongside First Lady Michelle Obama, as well as Vice-President Joe Biden and his wife Jill.