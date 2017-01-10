Morning Minutes: What will make headlines, Jan 10, 2017

Good morning! Morning Minutes is a round-up of stories that will break on Tuesday (Jan 10) and which we think you'd be interested in.

It appears on weekdays, available by 7am.

New green labelling scheme

A revised green labelling scheme for pulp and paper products will be launched today (Jan 10). It comes on the heels of the Singapore Green Label, which helps consumers discern which companies are engaging in practices that cause the haze. The Singapore Environment Council will be offering more details. - AUDREY TAN

US Senate confirmation hearings



Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions is scheduled to attend two days of hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee. PHOTO: AFP



The US Senate confirmation hearings begin today (Jan 10), Singapore time, with Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions, the controversial nominee for attorney-general, scheduled to attend two days of hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Democrats have vowed to cast the hearings as a proxy test of Republican President-elect Donald Trump himself, in hopes of discrediting his new government before it starts work.

Private residential property figures out today



HDB flats in Toa Payoh. PHOTO: ST FILE



SRX Property will release its non-landed private residential property price index for last month today (Jan 10). It was earlier reported that resale prices for November increased by 0.6 per cent compared with October. The core central region and the rest of the central region recorded price increases of 3 per cent and 1.3 per cent respectively in November, while homes outside the central region posted a price decrease of 0.8 per cent.