Morning Minutes: What will make headlines, Dec 30, 2016

Singapore Malayalee community paying tribute to late president SR Nathan

The Singapore Malayalee Hindu Samajam will be paying tribute to the late president S R Nathan today for his contributions to the Makara Vilakku celebrations – a key festival in the community – in Singapore. Minister for Trade and Industry (Industry) S. Iswaran will be the guest of honour at the event.

November bank loan statistics out



November's bank loan statistics will be released today. PHOTO: ST FILE



Data on bank lending in Singapore last month will be released this morning. Economists are hoping to see a continuation of the lending spurt recorded in October, which was a reversal after 12 months of contraction. Loans through the domestic banking units – which capture lending in all currencies but mainly reflect Singapore-dollar lending – stood at $608 billion in October, up from $602 billion a year ago.

More smog to hit China's northern regions



Beijing has raised a four-day orange alert for air pollution starting today. PHOTO: REUTERS



China has warned its northern regions to get ready for another bout of heavy smog, expected over the New Year, as daytime temperatures hover around freezing point. Beijing has raised a four-day orange alert starting today, Reuters reported. An orange alert is the second-highest level in a four-tier pollution warning system.