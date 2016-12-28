Morning Minutes: What will make headlines, Dec 28, 2016

Good morning! Morning Minutes is a round-up of stories that will break on Wednesday (Dec 28) and which we think you'd be interested in.

Findings of business survey out

The Singapore Business Federation (SBF) will release its annual National Business Survey today (Dec 28). More than 1,100 companies were polled on their priorities, challenges and future plans. The findings will be shared with the Government for its consideration for Budget 2017.

Launch of NTU book



The book launch ties in with the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies' 20th anniversary this year. PHOTO: ST FILE



A book that delves into the contributions of the Nanyang Technological University’s S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS) is slated to be launched on Wednesday (Dec 28). The launch of the book – entitled Forward Engagement: RSIS As A Think Tank Of International Studies And Security In The Asia-Pacific – ties in with the school’s 20th anniversary.

Japanese PM Abe to visit Pearl Harbor



Japanese PM Shinzo Abe placing a wreath at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Dec 26. PHOTO: AFP



Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will travel to Hawaii’s Pearl Harbor this morning (Dec 28), Singapore time, to visit the site of the Japanese attack 75 years ago that drew the United States into World War II, Reuters reported. Although Mr Abe is not expected to apologise for the 1941 attack during his visit with US President Barack Obama, the trip there is intended to pay respects to those who died in the war as well as showcase the alliance between the two countries.