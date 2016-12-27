Morning Minutes: What will make headlines, Dec 27, 2016

Good morning! Morning Minutes is a round-up of stories that will break on Tuesday (Dec 27) and which we think you'd be interested in.

Decision on Ahok blasphemy trial

An Indonesian court will decide on Tuesday (Dec 27) whether to proceed with a controversial blasphemy trial of Jakarta’s Christian governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, better known as Ahok.

The 50-year-old, who is seeking a second-term in January's gubernatorial election, is accused of insulting the Quran at a campaign rally where he criticised rival politicians for citing the holy scripture to argue that Muslims should not vote for non-Muslims.

He has denied the allegation in the face of massive rallies calling for his arrest. Lawyers have said Mr Basuki can remain in office until the Court of Appeal process has been exhausted if he is re-elected in February but is convicted of blasphemy.

Japanese PM Abe to meet with US President Obama in Hawaii



Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida will visit Hawaii on Dec 27 for a summit with US President Barack Obama and to remember the victims of Japan’s Pearl Harbor attack 75 years ago.

Abe’s visit with President Barack Obama comes 75 years after the attack that thrust the United States into World War Two.

Investors’ eyes on Trump’s inauguration



In the final week of stock trading for 2016, investors here are expected to look increasingly to the inauguration of Mr Donald Trump as the next United States president, now less than a month away, on Jan 20.

Analysts say investors will continue to mull over just what a Trump presidency is likely to mean for capital outflows from Asia, the US and global economies and whether the so-called Trump rally on Wall Street will regain momentum.

