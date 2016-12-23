Morning Minutes: What will make headlines, Dec 23, 2016

Good morning! Morning Minutes is a round-up of stories that will break on Friday (Dec 23) and which we think you'd be interested in.

November inflation numbers out today

Last month’s inflation numbers will be released today (Dec 23) and could provide further indication of whether a prolonged period of declining prices may be at an end.

In October, Singapore experienced its 24th straight month of negative inflation as the consumer price index fell 0.1 per cent from the figure in the same month a year ago. But this was the smallest fall in two years, leading some analysts to say prices may be stabilising.

New data on factory output



Data on Singapore's industrial production last month will be announced today (Dec 23). ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Data on Singapore’s industrial production last month will be announced today (Dec 23), giving economists more signs of whether the beleaguered manufacturing sector is truly staging a comeback.

October offered a whiff of optimism, as factory output expanded by 1.2 per cent over the figure in the same month a year ago, lifted by strong showings in electronics and biomedical manufacturing.

Akihito celebrates 83rd birthday



Japan's Emperor Akihito (left), seen with Empress Michiko, will turn 83 today (Dec 23). PHOTO: REUTERS



Japan’s Emperor Akihito celebrates his 83rd birthday on Friday (Dec 23), and all eyes will be on whether he will discuss his potential abdication in his customary video message.

A panel discussion on his possible abdication – which is unprecedented in modern Japan – began in October after the Emperor expressed his wish to step down because of health reasons.