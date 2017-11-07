More training positions in family medicine, specialities with broader competencies

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Health (MOH) is increasing training positions for family medicine and specialities with broader generalist competencies, for example, geriatric medicine.

This comes amid a call for more young doctors to take up family medicine here, given the demands of an ageing population and tighter manpower resources.

"Generalist doctors play a central role in providing patient-centric and holistic care for an ageing population," said Senior Minister of State for Health Lam Pin Min on Tuesday (Nov 7).

He was responding to a parliamentary question by Non-Constituency MP Daniel Goh, who asked what was being done to elevate the status and standing of generalist doctors, and to promote generalist medicine among young doctors.

MOH has also been offering funding for existing medical officers and general practitioners (GPs) to take up postgraduate family medicine training, Dr Lam said.

He said the ministry is supporting private GP-run family medicine clinics, and is funding community health centres as well.

A generalist competencies standing committee has been appointed and is currently reviewing the core set of generalist competencies every resident doctor should have, Dr Lam added.