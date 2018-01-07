More than meets the eye in Sentosa

Giant robots descended on Palawan Beach in Sentosa alongside more than 3,500 people in the first Transformers Run Singapore yesterday. Vulnerable families, volunteers and people with disabilities were among those who took part in the 5km fun run and
PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Giant robots descended on Palawan Beach in Sentosa alongside more than 3,500 people in the first Transformers Run Singapore yesterday. Vulnerable families, volunteers and people with disabilities were among those who took part in the 5km fun run and accompanying carnival, organised by the South West Community Development Council, I-Promo, Infinite Possibilities and Hasbro. Said Muhammad Danial Romy-Indra, 10, a beneficiary of Loving Heart Multi-Service Centre (Jurong) who ran with his parents, younger brother and older sister: "We are very thankful to the organisers for giving us a chance to spend some time with each other. It is a good way to start the new year."

