More than 80 retail outlets, a new heritage zone to open at Changi Airport T4 later this year

SINGAPORE - Changi Airport has secured tenants for more than 80 retail outlets that will open at Terminal 4 later this year.

T4 has attracted many international and local retail, as well as food and beverage operators, with over a quarter launching their maiden airport presence at the new terminal, Changi Airport Group said on Friday (May 5).

With more than 80 outlets over 16,000 square metres, T4 will be a shopping and dining haven featuring popular brands, innovative concepts and unique experiential zones, presenting a vibrant shopping and delightful dining experience for both passengers and airport visitors, it added.

For the first time at Changi Airport, two core duty-free categories - Liquor & Tobacco and Cosmetics & Perfumes, will combine and operate in a single integrated duty-free zone in the transit area.

This will be located just after centralised immigration and security screening.

Inside, there will be a cluster of 11-metre high outlets, with visually impactful storefront designs, the airport said.

This zone will offer a selection of popular retail brands - Charles & Keith, Coach & Furla, Gassan Watches, Michael Kors, The Cocoa Trees and TWG Tea Boutique. The high in-store ceilings enable brands to execute creative interior designs, to express their unique qualities.

Another first for Changi Airport, T4 will also introduce a heritage zone, inspired by Peranakan shophouses nestled around Singapore, and designed to take passengers a step back in time while shopping and dining.

This zone will house familiar traditional brands Bee Cheng Hiang, Bengawan Solo, Curry Times, Eu Yan Sang and Heavenly Wang, with heritage-themed interior design and furnishings to invoke a sense of nostalgia for passengers.

Retail shops opening their first outlet at Changi include home-grown footwear label PAZZION, world-renowned paper maker Moleskine, as well as British retailer WHSmith - which will be opening their first Singapore bookstore in the T4 transit area.

For dining, transit passengers can expect new outlets including Tiger's Den, serving bar food and light snacks, as well as Treasures (Yi Dian Xin) by Imperial Treasur.

In the public area, there will be 11 outlets, including new-at-Changi restaurants such as local food chain Andes at Astons, London Fat Duck, Old Street Bak Kut Teh and Sushi Goshin by Akashi.

Food Emporium by NTUC Foodfare - also a new tenant at Changi, will operate a food court with colonial-inspired design features, carrying a wide range of local favourites such as traditional chicken rice, "scissor-cut" curry rice, and Hakka style Yong Tau Foo.

Ms Lim Peck Hoon, Changi Airport Group's executive vice-president of commercial, said: "T4 marks an exciting phase of growth for Changi Airport; and we are using the opportunity to celebrate the idea of shopping as a fun and interactive experience for our passengers."

Interior design works for the commercial spaces in T4 are in progress. The terminal will begin operations in the second half of this year.