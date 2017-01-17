More than 50 pupils suffer from bouts of vomiting at Oasis Primary School

SINGAPORE - More than 50 pupils suffered from bouts of vomiting at Oasis Primary School, with the school temporarily suspending mass gathering of pupils to reduce further spread of illness within the school community.

All the affected pupils have recovered and are back in school, school principal Mrs Ong-Chew Lu See told The Straits Times on Tuesday (Jan 17).

She said the school on Jan 6 found that some pupils who were absent from school "had exhibited symptoms of vomiting".

"We immediately took preemptive steps to disinfect the school premises on top of the regular cleaning," she said. "At the same time, we engaged the assistance of the Ministry of Health (MOH), National Environment Agency (NEA), and Public Utilities Board (PUB) to investigate the cause."

Mrs Ong-Chew said staff at the school have been briefed to look out for any pupils who might be unwell, while pupils have been reminded to inform their teachers immediately if they feel unwell.

The school has suspended mass gathering of pupils for the time being to "reduce any potential spread within the school community". Daily temperature-taking is also conducted in the classrooms.

A mother of an affected pupil, who declined to be named, told Lianhe Wanbao in a report on Tuesday that her son fell sick on the fourth day of school.

The boy, who is in Primary 1, started vomiting and had diarrhoea. He also had a fever, said his mother.

A father of another affected pupil, who also declined to be named, said his daughter suffered from vomiting and diarrhoea on the Friday of the first week of school.

However, she recovered by the following Monday.

Some parents found out about the spate of vomiting through their Facebook or WhatsApp chat groups.

Investigations are still ongoing.

The Straits Times has contacted MOH, NEA and AVA for more information.