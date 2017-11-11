More than 2,500 participate in anti-racism walk at Marina Bay

SINGAPORE - The fifth edition of the Orange Ribbon Walk saw over 2,500 participants coming together in support of the Rise Against Racism campaign.

They walked 3.8km around the Marina Bay area at 6.15pm on Saturday (Nov 11), supporting the Orange Ribbon movement, which rallies groups and individuals from all walks of life in a unified movement against any form of racial and religious bias or prejudice.

The Orange Ribbon itself is a symbol of friendship, brotherhood and kinship, underpinned by values of respect and understanding, said organiser OnePeople.sg, a national body that promotes racial and religious harmony.

In a first for the organiser, the event had a pre-walk corner called 'Conversations @ Harmony Garden', where people had facilitated discussions about racial harmony and penned down messages of peace and hope in Esplanade Park.

Mrs Josephine Teo, Minister, Prime Minister's Office, and the guest of honour, wrote her own note as well.

"Whatever our colour and creed, let our hearts beat as one," said Mrs Teo, who is also Second Minister for Manpower and Home Affairs.

Dr Janil Puthucheary, chairman of OnePeople.sg, hosted the event. This year is also the 10th anniversary of the organisation.