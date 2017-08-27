More than 1,500 take part in SPD Ability Walk this year

SINGAPORE - More than 1,500 people gathered at the Chinese Garden for SPD's Ability Walk on Sunday morning (Aug 27).

Now in its second year, the 3km walk was organised by SPD - previously known as the Society for the Physically Disabled - to promote interaction between the able-bodied and those with disabilities.

The walk also raised $160,000 towards the organisation's programmes and services, including providing therapy sessions and learning support for children with special needs.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Desmond Lee, who flagged off the walk, also took part.

A new feature of the walk this year was challenging participants to walk about 200m either blindfolded or with their leg tied to someone else's, to simulate the experience of those with visual or physical impairments.

In her speech, SPD president Chia Yong Yong noted that a study by the National Council of Social Services had found that the majority of those with disabilities here did not feel included in society.

"As we help to enable people with disabilities with our programmes so that they can integrate back into society, we must also encourage Singaporeans to be ready to accept and include them," said Ms Chia.