More than 100 firms act to prevent workplace falls

From Monday to Saturday this week, more than 100 Singapore companies are putting a spotlight on preventing workplace falls.

The companies are taking part in a Senior Management Workplace Safety and Health Walkabout, in conjunction with the annual Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) campaign - Target Zero Falls - which was launched last Saturday.

Senior management is expected to observe work activities, check for fall hazards and inculcate a mindset that accidents, especially falls, can be avoided.

WSH Council addressed falling as one of the top workplace killers at a forum earlier this month.

Official figures show that last year there were 39 major injuries and 1,072 minor injuries in the hotel and accommodation services, as well as the food and beverage services industries combined.

Many of these were due to slips, trips and falls, said the WSH Council.

One of the companies taking part, Park Hotel Alexandra, organised a demonstration yesterday to showcase some of its efforts to help prevent falls.

For example, its kitchen staff all have tissues so that they can quickly clean up the floor to prevent anyone from slipping.

The hotel, which opened its doors to guests in June 2015, was recently awarded the bizSafe Level Star Award, the highest achievable level of workplace safety and health commitment, by the WSH Council.

Guest of honour Sam Tan, the Minister of State for the Ministry of Manpower and the Prime Minister's Office, said: "When the senior management places an emphasis on workplace safety, the workers will take it seriously too."