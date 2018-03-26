More people in Singapore gambled last year: Survey

SINGAPORE - More Singaporeans are trying their luck at games such as 4D and Toto, according to the latest survey by the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Fifty-two per cent of the Singapore citizens and permanent residents aged 18 and above polled said they had gambled in the past year, up from 44 per cent in the last survey in 2014.

The median betting sum last year was $30, higher than the average of $20 in 2014, according to the survey released on Monday (March 26).

As with previous years, the most popular games are 4D, Toto and social gambling, such as playing mahjong with friends. Middle-aged Chinese men were the most likely to have a flutter.

The survey, which assesses the extent and pattern of gambling among residents here, is conducted by the council every three years and the fifth to be released since 2005.

Meanwhile, the percentage of those who are addicted to gambling, known as pathological or problem gamblers, has inched up from 0.7 per cent in 2014 to 0.9 per cent last year, although the change is not statistically significant.

While the ratio of gambling addicts remains largely stable, it is still a cause for concern, said the council. Addicts continue to show a lack of self-control, gambling beyond their means and with a greater frequency than intended, it noted.

To tackle this, the National Council on Problem Gambling has increased the number of centres helping gamblers from two to six in the last two years, as well as introduced a new e-counselling service available via the phone or Internet. The service allows callers to remain anonymous.

The council received more than 19,000 calls and webchats for help last year.

Its gambling participation survey was conducted last year with 3,000 Singapore residents, via face-to-face interviews and using a structured questionnaire. The next survey will be conducted in 2020.