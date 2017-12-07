More patrols at MRT stations, bus interchanges

With the holiday season approaching, police said officers will step up patrols at more MRT stations and bus interchanges. Public Transport Security Command (Transcom) officers will team up with their counterparts from the K-9 unit under the Special Operations Command.

The patrols will include K-9 dogs to sniff out explosives, as part of the police's counter-terrorism drive.

During the checks, officers may ask for commuters' particulars, and also search pockets and bags.

Such checks in the past have led to arrests of individuals for having offensive weapons and those on the wanted list for existing offences.

Police made 688 arrests at public transport stations between January and October this year, a three-year-high, according to new figures from Transcom. Each year, more than 50,000 commuters are checked by Transcom officers, who don the light grey berets.

SEE HOME