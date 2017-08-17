More Outward Bound activities on mainland Singapore to help youth better appreciate nature

SINGAPORE - Outward Bound Singapore (OBS) is extending its youth expedition activities on the mainland to areas such as Punggol and Pasir Ris.

Young people on the programme can now take part in activities such as cycling in park connector networks in these areas, as well as other activities in water spaces there.

These activities will be incorporated into the Ministry of Education - OBS Secondary 3 programme that started in early 2017. Some 4,300 students have since enrolled in this programme. So far, 180 students have participated in cycling activities.

Currently, most of OBS' activities, including trekking and kayaking, are held in Pulau Ubin.

The addition aims to help young people better appreciate nature on mainland Singapore and embrace a more active lifestyle within their communities.