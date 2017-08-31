More late morning, afternoon showers in the first 2 weeks of September: MSS

SINGAPORE - The first two weeks of September will have more showers than the two weeks before it, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said on Thursday (Aug 31).

The short thundery showers are forecast to occur in the late morning and afternoon, due to the prevailing South-West Monsoon.

Rainfall for the fortnight is expected to be slightly above normal.

There will also be widespread thundery showers with gusty winds on one or two days between the predawn hours and morning.

Daily temperatures in the first fortnight of September are expected to fall within the range of 24 deg C and 33 deg C.

The temperature can go up to a daily maximum of 34 deg C, and fall to 22 deg C on rainy days.

August saw thundery showers in the late morning and afternoon, with the heaviest daily rainfall of 116.8mm record on Aug 6 in the Lim Chu Kang area.

Temperatures shot up to 34.4 deg C on a few warm days, and the lowest temperature recorded was 21.7 deg C.

Even so, most parts of Singapore received below-normal rainfall in August.