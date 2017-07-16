More funds to support use of standard English

Projects that raise awareness of the importance of using good English and encouraging the use of standard English in Singapore can now receive funding from the Speak Good English Movement.

The Funding Support Scheme, which has no cap, was announced at the movement's symposium yesterday as part of its launch.

Its chairman, Mr Goh Eck Kheng, the publisher of Landmark Books, said creating a good English-language environment in Singapore is a collective goal and is "as much the movement's role as it is the responsibility of every Singaporean".

"We are very heartened to know that there are individuals and groups who are keen on helping others improve their standard of English," he added. "We hope that these funds will help get plans and ideas off the ground, and inspire others to support the movement."

The projects will be assessed based on these criteria: effectiveness in encouraging the use of standard English, reach and engagement with the audience, credentials of the organisation or individual, and the sustainability of the programme.

Applicants can download the programme proposal and funding support request form from http://good english.org.sg/programme-support.

SUPPORTIVE ENVIRONMENT We hope that these funds will help get plans and ideas off the ground, and inspire others to support the movement. MR GOH ECK KHENG, chairman of the Speak Good English Movement.

The form must be submitted to the movement's secretariat by Aug 31. The next submission period will be from Sept 1 to Dec 31.

Speakers at the symposium included litigator Adrian Tan, digital writer Melanie Lee and master teacher William Anthony Grosse.

The speakers shared ways to help others improve their command of the language over three discussion sessions: English in the Singaporean Home, Effective English at Work, and English, Singlish and Broken English.

For the session English in the Singaporean Home, the speakers shared the importance of creating routines and activities to inculcate good habits, such as reading regularly and reading aloud.

Mr Grosse said: "The home provides both the security and safety and also the energy to want to use the language, to want to savour the language and to want to explore the language."

The Speak Good English Movement is a nationwide movement to encourage Singaporeans to appreciate the importance of using good English.

The movement, which is in its 17th year, shares English-language resources on its website, and its partners support with programmes to help people experience English in engaging and interesting ways.